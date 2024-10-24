Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

