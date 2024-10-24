BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $700,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 203,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.