Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.72, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

