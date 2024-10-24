Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.5% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 939.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 702,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 458,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.