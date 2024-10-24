Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

