Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

TXN opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.65%.

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

