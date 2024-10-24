Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of TXN opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 876,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,353,000 after buying an additional 72,013 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 130,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

