Narwhal Capital Management Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.