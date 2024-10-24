3,496 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average is $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

