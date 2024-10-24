Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $201,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $467.08 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $480.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.40 and its 200 day moving average is $399.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

