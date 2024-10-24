BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 31,543 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,543 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

