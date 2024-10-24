Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 59,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,070,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.