Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 59,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,070,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.