Eastern Bank Takes $378,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.5 %

SWK opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

