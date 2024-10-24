BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $84.39 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

