Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $105.84 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

