Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,579,000 after buying an additional 2,489,925 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $331,178,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,780,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,979,000 after buying an additional 1,831,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

