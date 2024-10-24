TFG Advisers LLC Sells 414 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after acquiring an additional 124,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,429,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.