Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

