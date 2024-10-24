TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.97 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

