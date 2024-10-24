Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $201.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

