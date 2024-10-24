Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

CMA stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,189 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

