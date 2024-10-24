Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 794 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 845,490 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

