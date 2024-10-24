The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

BK opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

