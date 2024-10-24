Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $62.00 on Monday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.