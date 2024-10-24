iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.61. The stock has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

