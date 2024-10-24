Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,091 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

