Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,005 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

