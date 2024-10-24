JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

