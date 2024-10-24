HSBC Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.7 %
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
