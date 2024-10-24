DA Davidson Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $29.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

