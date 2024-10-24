Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.94. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 45,798 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
