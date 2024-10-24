Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.94. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 45,798 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 838.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

