Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

