Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $203.98 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.65 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.23.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

