Oppenheimer Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $219.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $203.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.