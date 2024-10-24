BMO Capital Markets Trims NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Target Price to $26.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.