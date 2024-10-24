7,457 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sunrun by 466.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,411 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

