Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $109.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCK. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,506 shares of company stock worth $2,116,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 97,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Crown by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

