Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 307.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

VLO opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

