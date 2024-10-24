Greenleaf Trust Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.