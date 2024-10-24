Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
