Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

