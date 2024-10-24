Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 9,115 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 335.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $86.13.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

