Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 5,387 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

