Greenleaf Trust Purchases 9,759 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

eBay stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

