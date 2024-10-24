Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 860 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Centene were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $914,080,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Centene by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

