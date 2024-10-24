Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

