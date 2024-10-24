Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

