Critical Analysis: The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) & AON (NYSE:AON)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -3.67% 10.46% 3.12% AON 18.00% 252.81% 7.57%

Risk and Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 AON 2 10 4 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and AON, as reported by MarketBeat.

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. AON has a consensus target price of $347.06, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given AON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and AON”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.30 billion 4.68 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -56.38 AON $14.16 billion 5.50 $2.56 billion $12.76 28.08

AON has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AON beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; and advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across various plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.