Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 143 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $891.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $918.40.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

