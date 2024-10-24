Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $229.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

