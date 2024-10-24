Courier Capital LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 556.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 71,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOO opened at $531.23 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $481.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.